Maxcie Taylor just recently won the Ms. Curve Texas state title as part of the Regency International Pageant and will be competing in Las Vegas in July against other pageant contenders like Ms. Curve UK and Australia.
Taylor said that as a plus size woman, she is excited to use her platform to share encouragement with other women and to inspire them to go after their dreams regardless of their size.
In addition to being a pageant queen Taylor is also a social media strategist and runs a brand ambassador agency that teaches inspiring influencers how to develop their brand and monetize their social media.
How did you get in your line of work?
I actually did two pageants in college and I lost horribly. So this third time had to be a charm.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
Probably winning Ms. Curve Texas I'm so excited to represent the state as well as plus size women so this is huge. I'm already a full-time social media strategist who uses her platform to educate and encourage so this is give me the fuel to ramp it up to the next level.
Are you a native Texan? (where from?)
I was born and raised in Mesquite, Texas. And I am just so proud of all of the growth and changes that have happened in this amazing community.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
That's so hard to say because there's so many to count. I had great parents and was fortunate enough to grow up in a two-parent household, but a full circle moment is now I'm a mom of three and my husband and I are taking our kids to Disney World for the first time this year. It keeps reminding me of all of the great trips me and my parents took to Disney World. So I guess that's my special moment right now with them.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
The one that offers me sponsorships LOL. No but seriously there are so many great restaurants in local options. I would love to partner with these restaurants and do a pop-up event so I can fundraise going to Vegas this July.
What's your favorite movie?
I loved the movie The intern with Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro. It reminds me of me and my Dad.
Tell our readers about your family.
I am a proud wife and mom of 3. My husband and I are both only children so we have a very close family.
What are your hobbies?
I love to encourage young teen girls. I currently have a 7-Day workbook that I specifically created for teen girls entitled Finding the queen in me. You can purchase this workbook at www.MaxcieTaylor.com/Shop
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
My husband.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
It's always funny when I talk about my experience with social media and public speaking or I tell people I've been featured in CNN and I'm a self published writer and they realize I'm only 25. It feels good to know that even when I haven't Foster syndrome people are extremely proud of the things that I'm doing at such a young age.
