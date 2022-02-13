Shelly Harless is a counselor from Gentry Elementary School. She has one of the longest-running tenures in Mesquite with 29 years. She drew inspirationfrom her aunt who was a counselor in Elk City, OK. When not counseling her students, Harless enjoys spamily and friends, traveling, shopping, boot camp and walking.
How did you get in your line of work?
My favorite aunt, my dad’s twin, was a counselor in my hometown of Elk City, Oklahoma. She was well respected by the community making such a huge impact on people. Aunt Sherry had high expectations for her students. She counseled with love and compassion while holding students accountable and instilling the importance of being self-sufficient. Because of her, I had the best role model around for my position as a counselor.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
Receiving an email from a former student telling me what a difference I made in his life when his mom was dying with cancer. He graduated college that year and wanted me to know he made it and would spend his life honoring his mother.
Are you a native Texan? (where from?)
No, Elk City, America. I love my hometown but have called Texas home for 37 years.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Going camping and to the lake from the age of three with three other families.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
Mi Cocina
What's your favorite movie?
Forrest Gump
Tell our readers about your family.
I have been fortunate to be married to Ty for 32 years. We were blessed with our only child, Blake, our pride and joy. Sadly, he passed away at the age of 21 in 2020. Thankfully, I still have my mother living with us.
What are your hobbies?
Family, friends, traveling, shopping, boot camp and walking.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Lipstick. Even my students know how much I love lipstick. I always wear it even under my mask.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
Because of my love for water, I was an excellent slalom water skier in my younger years.
