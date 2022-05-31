T. J. Reed has a total of 16 years in education. His administrative roles include assistant principal and registrar at North Mesquite High School for six years, the lead assistant principal for one year at West Mesquite High School and principal at Agnew Middle School for the past two years. Reed started his career in 2006 as a physical education teacher and head baseball coach in Sulfur Bluff, Texas and later served as a sixth and seventhgrade science teacher in Venus ISD. In 2008, he started his tenure with Mesquite ISD as a seventh grade science teacher and football coach at Agnew Middle School. Reed earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Angelo State University and a master’s in educational administration from Lamar University.
How did you get in your line of work?
Honestly, it’s strange how life happens. Being a teacher is something I didn’t ever consider growing up. As a first-generation college graduate, I had my eyes set within the physical therapy field. I had a chance run-in with an influential coach who pointed me to education the summer after I graduated, and 17 years later it’s the best decision I’ve ever made. For school leadership, I had the honor of working with Angela Wiggins early in my career. I saw the systemic impact she made for staff and students on the campus. With her motivation and insight, I started pursuing administration and leadership.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
Being named principal of Agnew Middle School, leading the campus through the pandemic and ultimately coming out stronger.
Are you a native Texan? (wherefrom?)
Yes. I wasborn in Humble, Texas, and raised in Sweetwater, Texas.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Summer baseball: Competing in All-Star tournaments and traveling with my friends around the state throughout the summer and especially on the Fourth of July.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
Gonzalez Restaurant.
What'syour favorite movie?
“The Sandlot.”
Tell our readers about your family.
My wife and I met at the University of Texas at Austin and have been together for 19 years, married for 12. We reside in Dallas and have a 6-year-old Labradoodle named Max. My sister is a graduate of Texas A&M University and a practicing real estate agent in Katy, Texas. I have a brother-in-law who also works in MISD and another who lives in the New Braunfels area and works in the auto industry. I have five nieces and nephews. Both my parents are retired, with my dad living in Hallettsville and my mom in the College Station area.
What are yourhobbies?
Travelingwithmywife, trying new restaurants, exercising, and watching/traveling to sportingevents.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
A device to keep me updated on local sports teams, including the Cowboys and Texas Longhorns.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
After my collegiate baseball career, I was a key member of a state champion and national qualifier rugby team at Angelo State University.
