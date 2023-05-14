Here are five things to do in Mesquite this week
Movies in the Park and “Touch-A-Truck” on May 19
Mesquite Parks and Recreation presents Movies in the Park and “Touch-A-Truck” on Friday, May 19 at Paschall Park, 1001 New Market Road.
The evening kicks off with “Touch-A-Truck” followed by Disney Pixar’s “Lightyear.” “Touch-A-Truck” is an interactive event for children to climb on and explore essential City of Mesquite vehicles including police cars, dump trucks, fire trucks, back hoes, graders, and more. Drivers will be on hand to educate the public about the equipment and answer any questions.
Pre-show entertainment will begin at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk. Event admission and parking is free. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Light concessions will be available for sale courtesy of the Boy Scouts of Mesquite.
For more information, visit www.cityofmesquite.com/MoviesinthePark.
Downtown Farmers Market
Every Saturday in April through November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., head to Front Street Station to discover a wide variety of local goods including locally grown produce, artisanal products, baked goods, bath and body products and more. Food vendors will offer everything from barbecue to classic fair food, to ice cream and snow cones. Attendees can also listen to some tunes performed by local singers and musical artists at a new outdoor stage.
Each week, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market brings something new for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are looking to fill your pantry, somewhere to relax and enjoy some good food or enjoy some good company and stellar music, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market is the place to be.
ART 101: Upcycled Art
The ART 101 project for May is Art from Recycled Materials. From 4 to 5 p.m. May 18, Kids will get to create and decorate their own art work using recycled materials at the North Branch Library. For more information, call the North Branch Library at 972-681-0465.
Mesquite Rocks! with PriMadonna
Join the Mesquite Arts Council as they welcome Madonna tribute band, PriMadonna, on May 18 at 7 p.m. during Mesquite Arts Center’s annual concert series “Mesquite Rocks!”. This concert series has been restructured to be hosted between March and July on the third Thursday of the Month. This celebration will include a family-friendly outdoor atmosphere. The location will be on the facility's perimeter, allowing individuals to bring their own chairs and view from their vehicles if they choose to. All attractions are free. To learn more, visit www.mesquiteartscenter.org, or email arts@cityofmesquite.com.
Off the Rails with Loyal Sally
Come out to Mesquite’s “Off the Rails” concert series, running from May 13 to June 24.
Beginning at 7 p.m., attendees will get to enjoy free concerts in Downtown Mesquite’s Front Street Station, at 100 W. Front St.
This week’s artist will be local band Loyal Sally.
