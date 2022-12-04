Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of Dec. 4:
West Mesquite craft fair
The band parents of West Mesquite are hosting a craft and vendor fair on the visitors side of the Memorial Stadium parking lot from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 10. Proceeds from the craft fair will go toward new band equipment and some upcoming events.
Jazz Patisserie Soft Launch
Come out to Downtown Mesquite from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 4 for a soft open of Jasmine Buschbacher’s Jazz Patisserie. Buschbacher has been on an extensive journey to open her own patisserie in Downtown Mesquite. Through several competitions, fundraisers and more, she has worked her way up to having her own brick and mortar in her city.
Christmas My Way
Come out to the Mesquite Community Theatre at 7:30 Dec. 9 and 10 to hear 40 swing hits Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and more.
“Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash" is recommended for people 14 and up due to mature themes.
Musical merriment
On Dec. 10 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy Mesquite Community Band Christmas Concert at the Mesquite Arts Center. All Mesquite Community Band concerts are free of charge and open to the public. The Mesquite Symphony Orchestra Nutcracker Parade of music will be here on Dec. 17 from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and again from 7:30 p.m. to 8:35 p.m. at the Mesquite Arts Center.
Holiday at the Farm
Holiday at the Farm is a family friendly special event hosted by the City of Dallas Park and Recreation department in conjunction with their Outdoor Adventures program. This year's event will take place at Samuell Farm (100 US-80, Mesquite, TX 75149) on Saturday, December 10 from 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
