Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of June 4:
Downtown Farmers Market
Every Saturday in April through November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., head to Front Street Station to discover a wide variety of local goods including locally grown produce, artisanal products, baked goods, bath and body products and more. Food vendors will offer everything from barbecue to classic fair food, to ice cream and snow cones. Attendees can also listen to some tunes performed by local singers and musical artists at a new outdoor stage.
Each week, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market brings something new for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are looking to fill your pantry, somewhere to relax and enjoy some good food or enjoy some good company and stellar music, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market is the place to be.
Jazz Breaks with Memphis Brass
Join the Mesquite Arts Center for its annual "Jazz Breaks" event from 7-9 p.m. Monday, June 5 as it welcomes the "Memphis Brass" band to the stage. This is a free family-friendly event that is open to the public.
In the case of rain or extreme heat (98+ degrees), the concert will move inside the Rehearsal Hall.
Off the Rails with Model Citizen
Mesquite’s “Off the Rails” concert series at Front Street Station stage welcomes local band Model Citizen on Saturday, June 10 for Mesquite’s weekly concert series.
Mesquite’s concert series run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. each Saturday.
In the case of rain, this event will be rescheduled. Email arts@cityofmesquite.com with questions. BYO chair and cooler.
Pride Brunch
Mesquite community members aged 18 and over are invited to a Pride brunch on Sunday, June 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mesquite Elks Lodge No 2404 4201 Gus Thomasson Road.
The brunch will feature food, libations and entertainment. All proceeds will benefit Mesquite ISD students and teachers.
Dive in Movie
Mesquite Parks and Recreation presents “Dive-In Movie”, the second installment of the Movies in the Park series on Friday, June 9, at the City Lake Aquatic Center, 200 Parkview St.
Enjoy a unique outdoor experience under the stars with poolside activities for all ages, food trucks and a screening of Disney Pixar’s “Luca.”
Pre-show entertainment will begin at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk. Event admission and parking is free. Guests are encouraged to bring towels, blankets and lawn chairs. Food truck concessions available include Dubbs Smoke Pit BBQ, La Bandita street food and snow cones from the Snow Wagon. The Boy Scouts of Mesquite also will be selling popcorn on site.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.