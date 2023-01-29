Here are five things to do in and around Mesquite the week of Jan. 29:
Art kits for kids
At noon on Monday, February 6, the Mesquite Arts Center staff will hand out 100 kits inspired by the Lunar New Year, Valentine's Day and National Inventors Day. This will include: Valentine Gnomes for ages five and older, Valentine Friends for ages three and older, a felt stop light inspired by Garret Morgan for ages eight and older, a fire extinguisher project inspired by Thomas J. Martin and more.
Molly Valentine Dierks on display
Through March 18, the Mesquite Arts Center will host an installation that merges the formal languages of technology and nature. Molly Valentine Dierks explores how humans collectively mediate evolving landscapes of intimacy and connection through her art. She has participated in exhibitions internationally.
Kids Lego Club at the North Branch Library
Kids ages 12 and under are invited to the Mesquite North Branch Library at 2 p.m. Feb. 2 for an afternoon of creativity.
Each month, the library hosts its Kids’ Lego Club on the first Thursday.
Garden network meeting
Taken up an interest in gardening? Community members are invited to the North Texas School Garden Network Winter Meet Up from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 4 at North Texas Food Bank 3677 Mapleshade Lane.
Topics include community building, garden to table edible education lessons and seasonal activities that you can use in your school garden program. We are stronger together! Join us as we build a school garden army in North Texas.
2023 farmers and gardeners conference
The Texas Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association is slated to hold its 30th Annual Conference from 5 p.m. Jan. 29 to 4 p.m. Jan. 31 at 1700 Rodeo Dr.
The conference includes two days of in-depth workshops and learning sessions, plus a pre conference day with multiple off-site intensives and farm tours. Additional highlights include a farm-to-table feast with keynote speaker, social and networking opportunities, and an excellent trade show featuring new and innovative as well as mainstay agricultural tools, inputs, and services.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
