Over the last couple of weeks, Fair Park in Dallas County has served as a mega-site for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Following some community complaints, the Dallas Emergency Management Direction responded to claims of massive miscommunication on a social media post.
On Jan. 13, the team was alerted to a change in requirements for residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at Fair Park.
“The alert did not come from Dallas County Health and Human Services, our partners in this endeavor and the city’s contracted public health authority,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said. “Instead, we learned this information from a resident who told us that they were able to simply walk up and get the vaccine without needing to register, which had been a stated requirement in the original guidance provided to residents earlier this week.”
According to Johnson, he and Emergency Management Coordinator Rocky Vaz inquired further and discovered the policy change had only been communicated to a select group of residents in Dallas County on Jan. 12.
“Let me be clear, I want to distribute as many vaccines as possible and get them to residents expeditiously and effectively. I want people to get the vaccine as soon as they are able and eligible. I want enough people to get the vaccine to create herd immunity,” Johnson said. “I want our underserved communities that are hit hardest by COVID-19 to receive access to the vaccine. And if allowing walk ups for eligible residents is the most effective way to achieve these goals, then I will be supportive.”
Following the stated miscommunication, Johnson said he would resign from the partnership with the city of Dallas.
“To reiterate, it's unacceptable that we were not notified about such a major decision. If Dallas County Health and Human Services does not make a good faith effort to partner with the city of Dallas going forward, we will be forced to reevaluate our contract,” Johnson said. “Our tax paying residents deserve and should expect clear communication, equitable access and effective management as we navigate the pandemic.”
The Dallas County Judge responded to the social media post and disagreed with Johnson’s claim. He first thanked him and his team for their responsiveness during the pandemic and their service to the city.
“Community outreach efforts were made to reach seniors in underserved and hard hit zip codes in Dallas after the unauthorized sharing of a back link to sign up for appointments was broadcast by at least one Dallas City Council member and led to our Monday-Wednesday appointments being filled by persons who did not receive an invite for an appointment,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “That group was overwhelmingly white, under 75 and from the city's most affluent zip codes. Those unauthorized appointments were not honored (Jan. 12 and 13) but led to less vaccines being administered on those days than expected.”
According to Jenkins, south Dallas churches, health centers, senior centers and other partners serving Black and Hispanic residents were enlisted for help. Others shared similar complaints about the miscommunication about the vaccination site, and it was reported earlier this week the number of vaccines are limited.
