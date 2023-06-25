Here are five things to do in Mesquite this week
Virtual Art Activity
Join the Mesquite Arts Council as they welcome artist Owen Jones to help community members create an interactive patriotic craft at 4 p.m. June 28 on the art center’s YouTube channel. Owen will teach attendees how to create a Papier mâché Firecracker Pinata in this virtual event.
If you are interested in participating in the craft, pick up the craft on June 26 during the Mesquite Art Centre’s tote-and-Go program at noon. Email the arts center at arts@cityofmesquite.com to reserve your kit.
Mesquite Community Band presents "Celebrate America"
Join the Mesquite Community Band as they celebrate the summer with their annual summer concert series "Music in the Park". This upcoming concert, slated for 7 p.m. June 26 at 1527 North Galloway Avenue. This is a free concert that is open to the public. Viewers are invited to bring their own cooler, chair and bites to the Mesquite Arts Center's front lawn area. This area is shaded by cedar trees. The concert "Celebrate America" will feature songs that are patriotic and festive for the upcoming "Independence Day" holiday. Note: In the event that the weather is bad, or temperatures rise to over 98 degrees, the concert will be moved inside the Mesquite Arts Center's concert hall. The concert hall is an auditorium space that does not allow food or drink.
Downtown Farmers Market
Every Saturday in April through November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., head to Front Street Station to discover a wide variety of local goods including locally grown produce, artisanal products, baked goods, bath and body products and more. Food vendors will offer everything from barbecue to classic fair food, to ice cream and snow cones. Attendees can also listen to some tunes performed by local singers and musical artists at a new outdoor stage.
Each week, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market brings something new for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are looking to fill your pantry, somewhere to relax and enjoy some good food or enjoy some good company and stellar music, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market is the place to be.
Science Party with bubbles
Join the Mesquite North Branch Library for a Science Party that's all about bubbles from 2-3 p.m. June 26 at 2600 Oates Drive. Kids will get to make their own bubble prints with bubbles and food coloring and create bubble snakes using a bottle and a piece of fabric. For more information, call the North Branch Library at 972-681-0465.
Four Old Broads
Join the Mesquite Arts Theatre from for its spring season inside the Mesquite Arts Center's Black Box Theatre.
Four Old Broads centers around a retired burlesque queen Beatrice Shelton, who needs a vacation. A Sassy Seniors Cruise through the Caribbean may be just the ticket if she can just convince her best friend, Eaddy Mae Clayton, to stop praying and go with her. Unfortunately, things have not been very pleasant at Magnolia Place Assisted Living since Nurse Pat Jones began working there. The newest resident, Imogene Fletcher, is suddenly losing her memory. Maude Jenkins is obsessed with her favorite soap opera and planning her own funeral. Sam Smith, retired Elvis impersonator, keeps trying to bed every woman in the building. A mystery unfolds as the gals try to outsmart the evil Nurse Pat Jones and figure out why so many residents have been moved to “the dark side,” what exactly is that mysterious pill, and what happened to Doctor Head? Hilarity ensues as Imogene goes undercover and Maude enters the Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Pageant to throw Pat off their trail. If they can solve the mystery, they may make it to the cruise ship after all.
Show time starts at 2:30 p.m. June 25.
Tickets are available at www.mesquiteartstheatre.org
