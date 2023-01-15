Area residents interested in buying, selling and trading sports cards are invited to the Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel and Convention Center at 777 Watters Creek Blvd for the Dallas Card Show.
Jan. 15 will be the last day for attendees to trade until the next card show.
Dallas Area Train Show
The North Texas Council of Railroad Clubs will host its annual Dallas Area Train Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21 and 22 at the Plano Event Center. The show includes elaborate displays by local enthusiasts, plus clinics, railroad music, scenery basics and more.
Jobseeker Support Session
Schedule a 30-minute Jobseeker Support Session with library staff from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at either of Mesquite’s libraries.
Staff will offer help to improve job searches, job applications, resumes and practice interviews. For more information, contact the Mesquite Main Library at 972-216-6220 or the Mesquite North Branch Library at 972-681-0465.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
