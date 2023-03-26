Here are 5 things to do in and around Mesquite this week:
Dungeons & Dragons Academy for kids
Are your kids interested in learning the game that’s entertained children since 1974?
Mesquite’s main library will offer basics for children 12 and under to introduce them to an infinite universe of worldbuilding and adventure from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, March 28.
District 4 town hall
Join Councilmember Tandy Boroughs at the Tisinger Elementary school cafe on at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30 to hear the most recent updates for District 4.
Boroughs will also be available for questions from residents.
Puzzle Party at the North Branch
Do you enjoy puzzles and brainteasers? If so, come over to the North Branch Library at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 30 to crack codes and play with puzzles. For more information, please call the North Branch Library at 972-681-0465.
Monthly auto show
Bubba's 33 Monthly Auto Show will start Sunday, March 26 from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Registration starts at 10 a.m. Location is 19089 Hwy 635 Mesquite Texas 75150.
Join the Mesquite Arts Council as they welcome Dallas illustrator Joe Cadena to instruct you on how to draw from 4-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29. Joe will teach attendees how to draw images inspired by Spring Equinox and Earth Day. This virtual program is intended for individuals eight years old and up. Attendees will need the following items to participate:
(1) Pencil, Pen, or Marker
(1) Eraser
(1) Sharpener
Paper or Canvas
Drawing Tablet - optional
Instructor Joe Cadena will create off of his drawing tablet. All images can be drawn on paper or canvas. If you have a digital tablet to draw from and want to get better at digital drawing, please refer to past episodes of "Let's Draw Digital" with Joe Cadena on our YouTube channel.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
