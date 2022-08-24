Dallas County is planning to build a new governmental building in Mesquite after acquiring the property through a land trade with the city.
The county’s proposed new government center, slated to be located at 500 Galloway Avenue, will include an approximately 53,550 square foot, two-story building which will include courtrooms for the justice of the peace, an early voting and community space, constable’s offices, county tax offices and associated meeting spaces, conference rooms, work areas, parking areas and a detention pond to address flooding concerns in the area. The proposed detention pond will be directly adjacent to the property to the south that requires screening.
The western half of the south property line is adjacent to a single-family home, which requires an eight-foot concrete screening wall adjacent to the home.
At an Aug. 15 City Council meeting, John Hood of Suffolk, on behalf of the Dallas County Commissioners Court Administration, requested a change to the required fencing. The change will allow for preservation of eight protected trees along the south property line, an approximately 130-foot wide detention pond, a six-foot tall ornamental metal fence surrounding the detention pond, a combination of existing fencing and new fencing along the south property line to include an existing six-foot tall chain link fence and a six-foot tall ornamental metal fence.
Hood said that the masonry would kill the existing trees and possibly disturb a line that’s intended to provide power to the coming building.
The new fencing and detention pond passed with a 5-2 vote.
Because the request does not align with other developments in the area, Council Members Tandy Boroughs and BW Smith voted against the item.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
