Dallas Regional Medical Center was nationally recognized with an “A” for the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.
This marks the fifth time in a row that DRMC has received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade. Receiving an “A” grade is a national distinction that recognizes the hospital's achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.
“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group Leah Binder said. “This ‘A’ is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for Dallas Regional Medical Center. With the current pandemic exposing existing flaws within the U.S. healthcare system, we appreciate you putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it.”
In addition to being the only “A” graded hospital in the area, DRMC also operates the only labor and delivery unit and accredited chest pain center for more than eight miles, the only designated trauma center within 12 miles and the only accredited geriatric emergency department in Dallas County.
“Receiving this recognition five times in a row really makes us proud of all our hard work. We believe you shouldn't have to drive five or 10 miles away to get exceptional care, and that's why we are so excited about this achievement,” CEO of DRMC Glenda Matchett said. “It shows that we practice what we preach and really do put patient safety as a top priority. In order to find the next closest 'A' rated hospital, you would have to drive into Downtown Dallas.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and information from other supplemental data sources. Together, those performance measures produce a single letter grade representing a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade methodology has been peer reviewed and published in the Journal of Patient Safety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.