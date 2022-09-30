Dallas Regional Medical Center held its fourth annual Stuff the Bus event earlier this month to help provide students with school supplies.
Dallas Regional Medical Center had the MISD Read Play Talk bus parked outside its medical office building, and office members stuffed it with as many school supplies as possible.
“We chose our date to be close to the September 11th National Day of Service in order to honor the memories of those who died in the attacks 21 years ago,” said Vince Falsarella, regional marketing and communications manager. “We encouraged our staff and community members to think of (Stuff the Bus) as a way to perform their day of service a few days early.”
The medical office had a scale out by the bus and weighed all of the supplies we collected while conducting a friendly competition between departments.
The office donated 1,600 pounds of school supplies this year, 750 pounds more than last year.
“Collecting more than 1,500 pounds of school supplies means we’re able to help provide so many students with the tools they need to be successful in school, and hopefully take some financial burden away from their families and the many teachers who spend money out of their own pocket to ensure their students have school supplies,” said Glenda Matchett, CEO of Dallas Regional Medical Center.
Ridgecrest Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center co-organized the event. Community sponsors included the city of Mesquite, Dallas Medical Physician Group, Mesquite Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Mesquite.
“This is definitely one of our favorite community events we do each year, Matchett said. “A huge thank you to MISD for letting us use their Read Play Talk bus, to all our community partners, and everyone who had a hand in pulling off this awesome event.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
