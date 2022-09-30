Dallas regional.jpg
Dallas Regional Medical Center

Dallas Regional Medical Center held its fourth annual Stuff the Bus event earlier this month to help provide students with school supplies.

Dallas Regional Medical Center had the MISD Read Play Talk bus parked outside its medical office building, and office members stuffed it with as many school supplies as possible. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville.

