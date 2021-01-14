Dallas Regional Medical Center given Task Force award

The Dallas Regional Medical Center (DRMC) in Mesquite was awarded the Business Legacy Award (BLA) for 2020 for their community service during the pandemic.
The DRMC opened as the Mesquite Memorial Hospital in 1964 and has since been serving the citizens of Mesquite for the last 56 years. The hospital was recognized for the management and medical staff for this award presented by the city of Mesquite and the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce.
"We are truly honored to receive this award from the city of Mesquite and BRE Task Force. This past year has been very trying for everyone across the world, here in Mesquite, and certainly for healthcare providers all over,” CEO of DRMC Glenda Matchett said. “Our staff has really stepped up and answered the call. They have been working long hours for many months, but they will not let the pandemic diminish the high level of care we are used to providing our patients. We really appreciate how the city and BRE team have recognized our contribution to the community and consider us an invaluable part of Mesquite."
DRMC is a recipient of the Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award for the last three years, a Hospital Safety Grade of “A” for the past five review periods, 11 Healthgrades Five-Star ratings over the past two years, and is the only "A" rated hospital for nearly 10 miles.
DRMC also operates the only labor and delivery unit and accredited chest pain center for more than eight miles, the only designated trauma center within 12 miles, and the only accredited geriatric emergency department in Dallas County.
"We are very proud to serve the citizens of Mesquite and the surrounding areas. The city has been an amazing partner during the pandemic, and the outpouring of support from our community has been amazing,” Matchett said. “We've had people donating meals, PPE, snacks, and many other things to help us keep spirits high. We love our community."
The Business Retention and Expansion Task Force is a group of Mesquite’s core stakeholder organizations – the city of Mesquite, Mesquite ISD, Eastfield College, Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas and the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce. The BRE Task Force is the driving partnership that connects commerce and community by serving industry neighbors.
“The award is well deserved. Your involvement within the community, partnering with area businesses, giving back, sponsorships and overall investment in the city and its citizens is incalculable,” Communications and Marketing Coordinator Jessica Benavides said. “This was only demonstrated further today as you shared with us more of the good works you are doing.”
