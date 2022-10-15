Dallas Regional Medical Center has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient.
This distinction places Dallas Regional Medical Center among the top 5% of all short-term acute care hospitals as evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting patients and providers. This is the third time in a row the medical center has received this distinction.
During a study period that spanned from 2018 through 2020, 170,231 potentially preventable patient safety events occurred among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals, according to Healthgrades.
According to the study, four patient safety indicators accounted for 74% of all patient safety events including hip fracture due to an in-hospital fall, collapsed lung resulting from a procedure or surgery, pressure or bed sores acquired in-hospital and catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in-hospital.
“Through our 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Awards, we seek to recognize hospitals that excel in providing top-quality care for their patients while preventing serious injuries during hospital stays,” Brad Bowman, chief medical officer at Healthgrades said.
Healthgrades also found that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Healthgrades 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award were, on average 55.8% less likely to experience an in-hospital fall resulting in hip fracture, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals; 52.6% less likely to experience a collapsed lung resulting from a procedure or surgery in or around the chest, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals; 66.2% less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals and 65.8% less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at nonrecipient hospitals.
“Being recognized for excellence in patient safety means a lot to us and receiving this award three times in a row is amazing,” Glenda Matchett, Dallas Regional Medical Center CEO said. We always tell people that patient safety is always our top priority, and this recognition goes to show we’re living up to our expectations.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
