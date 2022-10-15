IMG_5301.JPG

Dallas Regional Medical Center was recognized by Healthgrades for its focus on patient safety. 

Dallas Regional Medical Center has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient.

This distinction places Dallas Regional Medical Center among the top 5% of all short-term acute care hospitals as evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting patients and providers. This is the third time in a row the medical center has received this distinction.

