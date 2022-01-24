Dallas Regional Medical Center (DRMC), a member of Prime Healthcare, was nationally recognized with an A grade for the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. Receiving an A grade is a national distinction which recognizes the hospital's achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
Dallas Regional is the only facility to receive an A grade for nearly 10 miles of Mesquite, and has received Straight As since 2018.
In addition to being the only A-graded hospital in the area, DRMC also operates the only labor and delivery unit and accredited chest pain center for more than eight miles, the only designated trauma center within 12 miles, and the first accredited geriatric emergency department in Dallas County.
“Our primary goal at Dallas Regional is patient safety," said Glenda Matchett, CEO of DRMC. "It’s a non-negotiable and something we live by each day. Our staff has worked long and hard during the pandemic to take care of all our patients. Even with those strains, we continue to receive recognition for our excellent care and safety. All the credit goes to our staff and providers for their dedication to our patients and the community. We have a great team!”
Added Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group: “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud. I thank the leadership and workforce of Dallas Regional Medical Center for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”
