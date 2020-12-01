Deadline for Mesquite ISD to choose VLA

This week, Mesquite ISD will have its deadline for parents and students to choose Virtual Learning Academy (VLA) or in-person educational instruction for the next grading period.
This is the third grading period where parents can have the option for their students to have remote or face-to-face learning. The last option period for elementary students was the first week of October and for secondary students it was the end of September. Each time there were about 1,000 students who returned to campuses, but this period might have a lower number of students for in-person learning.
“We’re learning and growing as we should. We’ll make some changes to make it a little easier for students and teachers in the spring,” Deputy Superintendent Beth Nicholas said. “It’s still a heavy lift no matter how you slice it, but anything we can support or enhance, we’re going to do.”
Both elementary and secondary students have used Google Classrooms for tests, quizzes and supplementary classwork. Remote students have daily check-ins with teachers in order to keep that relationship and have progress monitored.
“It's difficult for students that are home. They're very isolated in a lot of cases. It's hard to say how much support they may or may not have if their parents are working or staying home to help them. That's challenging for students especially when you have to get on at a certain time of the day,” Nicholas said. “For teachers it's difficult as well because they are working with two groups of students essentially at the same time. That's a difficult dance to do with them and with that. They've gotten better at it for sure, but it's definitely been a rigorous process.”
There are about 40 percent of students that are doing remote learning. The school district has added air purifiers to help clean and sanitize classrooms. They’ve also had custodians clean areas that have the most foot traffic as well as cleaning surfaces such as doorknobs.
“It will look different because they’re wearing face masks, and they’re spaced out as much as possible and things like that,” Nicholas said. “If you go into a building, it's definitely a little quieter. People don’t talk as much, and that's a little different. The instructions have been going on like they were before.”
During the first four weeks of school, students stayed home and did virtual learning. After the first grading period, parents and students were able to choose whether they wanted their child to do virtual or in-person learning. The deadline for the next option period is Dec. 4 and will be for the grading period Jan. 5.
“We’re constantly monitoring and trying to improve and getting input. It's a process, and its new for everyone this year, parents, teachers, and students,” Nicholas said. “Everyone has been working hard to make it work and do whats best for all parties involved. Everyone is doing a fantastic job to make everything work and take care of their families and students. The teachers have gone way above and beyond.”
