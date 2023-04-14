Mesquite city hall
Courtesy of the city of Mesquite

Over the next few years, PSA engineering will bring 17 new homes to the city of Mesquite.

At a Mesquite City Council meeting last week, Planning Manager Garret Langford presented a proposed redevelopment in the southern portion of Mesquite to turn fields into single family homes, matching zoning in surrounding areas. The homes would be oriented in a cul-de-sac with rear entry alleyways shared by adjoining subdivisions.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

