Over the next few years, PSA engineering will bring 17 new homes to the city of Mesquite.
At a Mesquite City Council meeting last week, Planning Manager Garret Langford presented a proposed redevelopment in the southern portion of Mesquite to turn fields into single family homes, matching zoning in surrounding areas. The homes would be oriented in a cul-de-sac with rear entry alleyways shared by adjoining subdivisions.
While the development falls in line with the city’s comprehensive plan to add infill homes to its empty fields in the area, seven residents submitted letters of opposition to the city.
One of the nearby residents said that the developer would cram several houses on a small lot and increase traffic in the area, putting children in danger and blocking first responders and solid waste removal. At a March 13 Mesquite planning and zoning meeting, residents raised concerns regarding runoff and flooding, and that parking will be an issue. Citizens were concerned about the potential that incoming residents will store items in their garages, forcing on street parking. They also discussed concerns about the potential for trailer houses, space, the potential that the home owners association (HOA) will fail to keep the neighborhood maintained.
Mesquite Council member Jeff Casper confirmed with Langford that traffic would be minimal near the neighborhoods. Additionally, while adjoining neighborhoods have around four units per acre, the developer asked for three units per acre, making the lot less dense than surrounding neighborhoods. Pansak Sribhen with PSA engineering told council that the development would have a detention pond to collect all rainwater and disperse it slowly to prevent flooding and runoff. Sribhen also said the HOA would also be in charge of maintaining the subdivision’s entry monument, its pond and the incoming playground.
Council Member Jennifer Vidler said PSA engineering proposed a good development.
The item passed in a 6-0 vote.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
