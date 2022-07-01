Jolyn Lopez has worked with the Mesquite Police Department for 17 years. Shewas hired by the Mesquite Police Department as a patrol officer in 2005. SincethenLopez has served the Mesquite community in several different roles. She has worked as a field training officer for probationary employees. In 2008, she became a criminal investigator in financial crimes. She went on to become a sex crimes and crimes against children investigator, where she gathered case information, obtained confessions, testified before the Grand Jury and before trial juries. She then became a school resource officer at the Mesquite Academy. In 2014, she earned her Master Police Officer Certification in 2014.
In November 2019, Lopez was selected to be a crime prevention specialist where she is responsible for implementing and monitoring crime prevention programs in North Mesquite. She gives lectures, audiovisual presentations and serves on committees concerning crime prevention in the City of Mesquite. She is a liaison between the community and the police department, assists with the Citizen’s Police Academy and is an advisor for the Police Explorer’s program.
How did you get in your line of work?
I was pursuing amaster'sdegree in public administrationand through my coursework learned more about how cities are formed and the role policeofficersplay.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
Gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses and suspects to ensure the right suspect is in jail.
Are you a native Texan? If not, where are you from?
Monterey, California.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Summers in Beaumont, Texas with my family.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
AtheneosGreek Village Café.
What's yourfavoritemovie?
"DjangoUnchained."
Tell our readers about your family.
I am married with two kids.
Whatareyour hobbies?
My currenthobbies aresupporting mykids and their hobbies...momlife.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
I would hope my island had a cacao tree, but if not, chocolate.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I lived in Germany for four years.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
