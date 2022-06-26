Ukiah Swain-Gilliam is a 42-year-old resident of the city of Mesquite. She is a wife, mother of seven children, sister, aunt and friend to those she loves. She says she is affectionately known as "Boosie" in her family and Kia to everyone else. She has lived in Mesquite since 2011 and was briefly a resident in her teen years, attending Poteet High School. She is a social justice activist and advocate for the disenfranchised
How did you get involved in the Mesquite community?
In 2019, my family and I moved to South Mesquite from North Mesquite. One evening, my sons and nephews decided to go to the local grocery store for snacks. Unfortunately, they were racially profiled. That incident opened my eyes to things in my very own community to which I was blind. While many residents supported my family and the traumatic experience, we were also met with those who were extremely upset and vengeful.
What inspired you to get involved in Mesquite?
I saw that my community leadership did not reflect the demographics of the community we live in. For so long, our community has been led by individuals who live in a small bubble and do not engage with the minority majority of this city.
Since becoming an admin for the Minorities and Allies of Mesquite Facebook page, how do you feel the community has come together?
Tukai and I started the group because we saw a need for real representation and a safe space for those who are frequently ousted because of their opinion, race, lifestyle or other things. Since the inception of the group, we have saw a lot of community engagement and education.
How long have you lived in Mesquite?
As an adult, I have lived in Mesquite since 2011.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
My fondest memory as a child would be our frequent visits to Pancho’s.
What's been the most rewarding outcome you’ve had in advocating for Mesquite residents?
Getting people out to vote and educating them on the municipal process has definitely been the most rewarding outcome I have experienced in advocating for Mesquite residents. Bringing people together and the betterment of our community is so important. We need real representation and not a group of leaders only interested in proud chest moments.
Tell our readers about your family.
My immediate family consists of my amazing husband of 14 years, seven biological children and two bonus sons, my sister and nephew. My extended family reaches far more than that with a host of sisters, brothers, friends and more.
What are your hobbies?
I am really an introvert. I love staying at home and cooking for my family. I love to do TikToks with my children and having fun. I also enjoy advocating for our community and schools.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Honestly, there is not an item that I couldn’t live without but what I definitely would need on a deserted island would be my family.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
As transparent and open as I am, I do not think there is anything anyone doesn’t already know about me. However, I guess the one thing people would never guess to be true would be that I am perfectly flawed individual who loves to learn and champions for the underdogs often.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.