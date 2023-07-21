According to Mesquite Downtown Development Manager Beverly Abell, it doesn’t get anymore Mesquite than downtown.
Over the last seven years, the city of Mesquite has transformed its downtown into a place of authenticity and a gathering spot for residents, business owners, visitors, performers, artists and more.
“In general, a downtown will happen to your community or because of your community,” Abell said. “Downtown is as Mesquite as it gets. You don't remember a community by its unique big box store. You remember what's authentic and unique to them. Often, downtown is what's most authentic to a community.”
Abell added that the most accurate reflection of Mesquite can be seen at its weekly farmers market at Front Street Station.
Since 2016, Downtown Mesquite has received a major facelift, as well as several state and national recognitions.
Designated as a priority for the city, a stakeholder team put together a vision of what they wanted to see downtown, which included more dining and entertainment, more food and more art. One of Downtown Mesquite’s first catalyst projects, Front Street Station, was completed in 2021. This set up Mesquite’s infrastructure in a way that could handle more intense uses like frequent community events, the addition of restaurants and more.
“It's been a great place for activities like the farmers market and other events,” Abell said. “Front Street Station won the Texas Downtown Association's best economic gamechanger award last year for creating economic change. Since the project began, we had over $1 million in property sales, $1 million in property improvements and more than a third of our buildings have been leased since the Front Street Station began.”
Two additional catalyst projects would bring Downtown Mesquite to a more prominent position, as Alejandro’s offered local dining for residents and generated a nightlife in the district. Heritage Plaza followed shortly after, bringing the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Mesquite and the Mesquite Convention and Visitors Bureau under one roof to serve as a resource for businesses throughout downtown and the city.
According to Abell, one of the biggest impacts on downtown is the city’s partnership with businesses to establish a façade improvement program. Beautification of downtown Mesquite has driven more economic development, Abell said.
Public art has also played a major role in downtown revitalization, as 50 pieces have been installed over the last year-and-a-half. According to Abell, it has helped attract new businesses, including Global Sneakers.
As Mesquite continues revitalizing, Abell said the city aims to add traffic calming measures throughout the square to create a more walkable environment. Additionally, Downtown Mesquite will consider selling Mesquite, Texas merchandise at Heritage Plaza.
“Placemaking is the No. 1 priority in downtowns these days,” Abell said. "It puts the there, there.”
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.