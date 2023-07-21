Farmers Market 5.jpg
Winston Henvey/Star Local Media

According to Mesquite Downtown Development Manager Beverly Abell, it doesn’t get anymore Mesquite than downtown.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments