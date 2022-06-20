For the third consecutive year, Downtown Mesquite has earned the Accredited Main Street America program designation.
Main Street America, founded in 1980, focuses on preservation through economic development in older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts. The organization awarded 863 Accredited Main Street America designations this year. While many rural and urban neighborhoods and communities participate in the Main Street America network, only approximately 44% of programs nationwide achieved Nationally Accredited status this year.
“This achievement is the direct result of the hard work of many people, from volunteers to business and property owners, to the many partners we have throughout this community as well as the vision and support of City Councils past and present,” said City of Mesquite Downtown Development Manager Beverly Abell.
To earn the Nationally Accredited distinction, the Texas Main Street office of the Texas Historical Commission works with Main Street America to identify local programs that meet rigorous performance standards, including meaningful and sustainable revitalization initiatives, fostering strong public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally owned businesses, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.
Over the past four years, Downtown Mesquite experienced a surge with the development of Front Street Station, creation of the weekly Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market, new business openings including Bear Cave Coffee, and several façade rehabilitations. Downtown Mesquite also has received six statewide awards for its projects.
“During another incredibly challenging year, these (nationally accredited) programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities,” said Patrice Frey, President and CEO of Main Street America. “I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”
According to 2021 figures, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support its operations, an average of $19.34 of new investment was generated in those communities. Last year, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 new businesses, generated 30,402 new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
