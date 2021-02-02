Dr. LaDonna Gulley new director of equity organization

The Mesquite ISD announced LaDonna Gulley as the new director for the Leadership and Empowerment Team (LET).
Previously, Gulley worked as a principal at Florence Elementary School and helped students socially and academically.
The LET organization has a deep focus on equity and making sure that students are receiving what they need. It is Gulley and the organization's goal to have a reach to the 400,000 students and employees in the district.
“Equity has not only been a passion of mine but a driver. I’ve used it in my practices no matter what position, and I think that has become resound as far as what I’ve been able to do and accomplish,” Gulley said. “I want to make sure every student I’ve come into contact with that I was responsible for, received and got what they needed.”
The organization has offered training and resources for the district to further learn about equity through the five focuses of community resources, professional learning, student leadership, emerging leaders, human resources, and leader development. From this, LET’s goals are to cultivate a discussion and dialogue, engage with students to connect the historical contexts to be applied today.
“At the end of the day, this will begin to differentiate, and people will begin driving equity for themselves and a high level of ownership, which will allow them to create agencies over themselves by getting what they need,” Gulley said.
In the new year of 2021, LET has focused on its emerging leaders program and how to define what the team will look like. It will develop subcommittees that will create action and objectives for each focus. It is also their goal to engage with the entire district and to do a bias training.
“Our goal as a district is to ensure equitable and attainable outcomes for our students,” Gulley said. “We are being purposeful in tearing down barriers to ensure that every student in Mesquite ISD can strive to become self determinate individuals in our society.”
In its first year, the Mesquite ISD LET organization has already been an impact on the school campuses and community. There have been a range of employees, administrators and students who have helped.
“This is a special kind of work, and it is going to require a high level of understanding and an opportunity for us to stop and listen, and it's going to be important for us to remember that when seeking first we need to understand before we are seeking to be understood,” Gulley said. “The far reach will be so powerful. This organization will have such a far reach into our community that every single person will be touched and very positively.”
