Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of Nov. 27.
Santa Cop Toy Parade
Come out to the Family Cathedral at 790 Windbell Circle to see the Santa Cop Toy Parade starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Attendees will get to enjoy door prizes, food, goodie bags and a silent auction. Those who want to be a part of the parade can register for $15 or for an unwrapped, new toy.
The mission and purpose of the Santa Cop Toy Program is to provide assistance during the Christmas season to disadvantaged children and families in Mesquite and the surrounding communities served by the Mesquite Independent School District.
Christmas My Way
Join the Mesquite Arts Theatre from Dec. 2-18 from 2-4 p.m. at the Mesquite community Theatre, as they present a Sinatra Holiday Bash by David Grapes and Todd Olsen with arrangements by Vince de Mura. Complete with 40 swinging hits, nothing will be silent on this night as singers serve up cool versions of Sinatra standards and holiday favorites.
Smiley's Racing Toys for Tots Car Show
Come out to Smiley’s Racing Products at 103 Gross Rd. for a full 26-class car show on Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Registration will take place from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Registrants must bring $20 and a new, unwrapped toy.
The Stooges Car Club Annual Toy Drive
Come out to Mesquite City Hall for the Stooges Car Club Annual Toy Drive from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 5 and bring a new, unwrapped toy while getting to gaze at classic cars.
MAC Doodles
Join the Mesquite Arts Council as they welcome Dallas illustrator Joe Cadena to instruct you on how to draw through a live, virtual class.
On Nov. 30 from 4-4:30 p.m., Cadena will teach participants how to draw "Winter + 2023" inspired images. This virtual program is intended for individuals 8 years old and up. Participants will need a pen, pencil or marker; eraser; sharpener and paper or canvas to participate.
Cadena will create off of his drawing tablet. All images can be drawn on paper or canvas. If you have a digital tablet to draw from and want to get better at digital drawing, please refer to past episodes of "Let's Draw Digital" with Joe Cadena on the Mesquite art Center's YouTube channel.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
