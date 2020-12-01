Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic in Mesquite

The Caring Foundation of Texas (CFT) in collaboration with Sanitas will host a free drive-thru flu shot clinic and an open enrollment seminar on Saturday at the Sanitas Medical Center (Sanitas), 2021 N. Town East Blvd. Suite 500, in Mesquite.
The drive-thru clinic is open to the public with shots being administered by the CFT’ Care Van program. Flu shots will be available for adults and children age four and up. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or while supplies last.
The flu shots are no cost to children who are uninsured, medically underinsured or on Medicaid. Also eligible are adults who are uninsured, medically underinsured or on Medicare.
“Vaccinations play a critical part in creating healthy communities,” executive director of the Caring Foundation Sheena Payne said. “They have never been more important than at this moment in our history. With the flu season fast approaching and no rapid end to the COVID-19 pandemic, we must work together to protect our communities and keep them healthy.”
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX), the lead sponsor of the Caring Foundation of Texas, will also have representatives at the location to provide health insurance enrollment guidance in English and Spanish to help individuals and families learn what health insurance options are available during open enrollment, which ends Dec. 15.
BCBSTX in Dallas County is offering plans where nearly half of the on-exchange population may qualify for a $0 monthly payment on a Bronze plan after subsidies are applied. Subsidies have helped 92% Texans lower their monthly bill in 2020 for plans purchased on the exchange. Blue Cross also has the lowest-cost Silver level plans in Dallas County.
BCBSTX is also working with members, families, providers and communities to expand access to value-based care models such as the MyBlue HealthSM plan, which features Sanitas Medical Centers in the Dallas area.
Sanitas offers an advanced primary care model that takes an integrated, holistic approach to patients’ health by providing multiple health care services under one roof. The MyBlue Health plan benefits include $0 copay for in-person and telehealth primary care appointments at Sanitas, additional fees may apply for diagnostic services and labs not provided by Sanitas.
To find a virtual open enrollment seminar near you or to sign up for a virtual enrollment appointment to better understand your health care plan options, visit: Thinkbluetx.com.
