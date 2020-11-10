Driver leads police on pursuit
File photo

The Rowlett Police Department assisted the Mesquite Police Department with a vehicle pursuit that ended in the city of Rowlett on Nov. 7. 

Mesquite Police Department was alerted to a female driver on Nov 7 around 7:30 p.m. The pursuit began in Mesquite when the driver was reported to be harmful to herself. When the police officer signaled to the driver to pull over, the pursuit began once the driver did not cooperate with the Mesquite Police Department.

Once the driver pulled into the driveway at home in Rowlett, the Rowlett Police Department became involved. Following the pursuit, a heavy police presence was notified around the area of Cordelia Rd. and Madison Ave. 

The driver went inside her house as the police waited outside to make sure she was safe and unharmed. The Rowlett Police Department recommended people to avoid that area until the situation was resolved. 

This investigation is currently not naming the suspect and is in the Rowlett Police Department’s jurisdiction.

 

