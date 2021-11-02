Dallas County early voting results are in, and the results reported for Mesquite so far are as follows:
Mesquite – Mayor
Ron Ward: 39.25% (1,547)
Dan Aleman: 60.75% (2,394)
Mesquite – City Council (Place 1)
Joe Hicks: 13.49% (87)
Jeff Casper: 44.19% (285)
David Jackson Burris: 42.33% (273)
Mesquite – City Council (Place 2)
Kenny Green: 81.03% (299)
Dorothy Patterson: 18.97% (70)
Mesquite – City Council (Place 3)
Jennifer Vidler: 45.78% (255)
Elizabeth Rodriguez-Ross: 37.52% (209)
Ross Grimsley: 16.7% (93)
Mesquite – City Council (Place 4)
Tandy Boroughs: 53.13% (339)
Andrew Hubacek: 46.87% (299)
Mesquite – City Council (Place 5)
B.W. Smith: 64.27% (527)
Tom Palmer: 35.73% (293)
Mesquite – City Council (Place 6)
Debbie Anderson: 51.79% (464)
Brandon Murden: 48.21% (432)
Mesquite – Proposition A
For: 66.51% (2,639)
Against: 33.49% (1,329)
