Mesquite early voting
Dallas County early voting results are in, and the results reported for Mesquite so far are as follows:

Mesquite – Mayor

Ron Ward: 39.25% (1,547)

Dan Aleman: 60.75% (2,394)

Mesquite – City Council (Place 1)

Joe Hicks: 13.49% (87)

Jeff Casper: 44.19% (285)

David Jackson Burris: 42.33% (273)

Mesquite – City Council (Place 2)

Kenny Green: 81.03% (299)

Dorothy Patterson: 18.97% (70)

Mesquite – City Council (Place 3)

Jennifer Vidler: 45.78% (255)

Elizabeth Rodriguez-Ross: 37.52% (209)

Ross Grimsley: 16.7% (93)

Mesquite – City Council (Place 4)

Tandy Boroughs: 53.13% (339)

Andrew Hubacek: 46.87% (299)

Mesquite – City Council (Place 5)

B.W. Smith: 64.27% (527)

Tom Palmer: 35.73% (293)

Mesquite – City Council (Place 6)

Debbie Anderson: 51.79% (464)

Brandon Murden: 48.21% (432)

Mesquite – Proposition A

For: 66.51% (2,639)

Against: 33.49% (1,329)

