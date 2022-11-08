IMG_0957.jpg

If the rate is approved, Mesquite ISD will implement a three-year plan to enhance student safety and success.

 Winston Henvey

Early voting results provided by Dallas County as of 7 p.m. Tuesday indicate a favorable result for Mesquite ISD’s proposed tax rate.

According to the county, 11,122 (50.75%) votes are in favor of the $1.2864 per $100 valuation tax rate.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

