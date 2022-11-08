Early voting results provided by Dallas County as of 7 p.m. Tuesday indicate a favorable result for Mesquite ISD’s proposed tax rate.
According to the county, 11,122 (50.75%) votes are in favor of the $1.2864 per $100 valuation tax rate.
If the rate is approved, Mesquite ISD will implement a three-year plan.
In year one, safety and security measures will include access panels, alarms for doors that are open, security personnel dedicated to security and not shared duties, door cameras and safety bells, safety systems. Year two will mostly focus on teacher compensation and salary increases. With 41 vacancies in district, Rivera said the added compensation and salary increases are both aimed to attract more teachers with more compensation and provide a livable wage for teachers.
Years two and three will focus on academic programming to expand fine arts to elementary school, add more college, career and military readiness programs community outreach and more options for students, including the expansion of the district’s AVID program, currently in place at North Mesquite, West and Macdonald and Vanson, and VR courses currently implemented at Vanguard High School.
Check back with the Mesquite News for additional election coverage as results become available.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
