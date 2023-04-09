Here are five things to do in and around Mesquite the week of April 9:
Downtown Farmers Market
Every Saturday in April through November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., head to Front Street Station to discover a wide variety of local goods including locally grown produce, artisanal products, baked goods, bath and body products and more. Food vendors will offer everything from barbecue to classic fair food, to ice cream and snow cones. Attendees can also listen to some tunes performed by local singers and musical artists at a new outdoor stage.
Each week, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market brings something new for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are looking to fill your pantry, somewhere to relax and enjoy some good food or enjoy some good company and stellar music, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market is the place to be.
Tea and crafts for adults
Relax with a cup of tea or coffee at Mesquite’s main library at 6 p.m. Monday, April 10, and let your crafty-side come out. This event is for ages 18 and older.
For more information can be found by calling 972-216-6220.
Death by Design
Come out to the Mesquite Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14 for the world premier of "Death by Design."
Retirees Fern and Wilbur Carter have just started hosting groups in their haunted bed and breakfast cabin home in the Appalachian mountains. They have differing opinions as to whether this is a good idea, but it’s clear they both love each other. As they await their guests, a raging thunderstorm plops an unexpected visitor into the house. Afterwards the real guests arrive. Trouble starts from the very beginning of their tumultuous arrival, as the booked group has lied about who they are and why they are here. The storm cuts the house completely off from any help, either by road or by phone… and then… the guests start dying in multiple ways. One of them must be the murderer, but who? Will those still left be able to solve the mystery and make it to see the sun rise?
You can expect laughs, jumps, scares, and even a real ghost or two to make an appearance in this hilarious new play by Stacey Upton Bracey.
Externalization of the Internal State
Join the Mesquite Arts Center from April 9 through June 24 to see Delaney Smith’s "Externalization of the Internal State" – a collection of sculptures created from a variety of materials.
Delaney received her BFA in Graphic Communications from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2007 and her MFA in Fibers from the University of North Texas in 2013. Delaney was an artist-in-residence at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft in 2013-14. She has recently taught art workshops at Penland School of Craft, Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts, and Oil & Cotton. As Design Director for Make Art with Purpose, she creates publications such as Let’s Talk, a zine series focused on increasing knowledge, understanding, and empathy across communities through stories.
Celebrating "Earth Day" with Keep Mesquite Beautiful
On Saturday Apr 15 at 10 a.m. at Mesquite’s weekly farmers market, local artist Jennifer Wester, in collaboration with Keep Mesquite Beautiful will teach children how to transform a biodegradable piece of artwork into a sustainable flower. Each child will be given a kit that consists of a painting kit, planter, soil, and “ART B” biodegradable paper craft. The workshop will be instructed by Jennifer Wester. Space is limited to 50 children and an adult family member. Parents are encouraged to register ahead of arrival.
