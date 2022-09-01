As the city of Mesquite gets close to finalizing its budget, here are a few things to know about city taxes from Myra Rogers, budget and financial analysis manager, assistant finance director Cindy Smith and Assistant city manager Ted Chinn with the city of Mesquite.
Setting priorities
According to Smith, the city will hold a strategic workshop each year, where the city identifies its priorities.
“We have a budget survey that goes out that collects council priorities, resident priorities, and we put them in the strategic framework of the plan,” Smith said.
The city’s priorities from both council and residents have remained consistent over the last several years, putting public safety, road maintenance, parks and transparency at the top.
Where do tax dollars go?
As property values continue to rise, so does the amount of tax a resident pays.
According to Rogers, the city receives only 27% of residents’ taxes. The rest of the taxes go to Mesquite ISD, who gets 50%; the county, who receives 9%; the hospital district, who gets 10% and Dallas College, who gets 4%.
How sales tax factors in
Both sales and property tax revenue go into the same pool – the city’s general fund.
While sales tax makes up around 27% of the city’s general fund revenue, property taxes make up 46%. These two streams of revenue help fund essential city services like fire and police operations, parks, libraries, street maintenance and other public works, Rogers said.
“We always try to look for ways to reduce the burden on residents,” Smith said. “Typically sales tax is that primary driver. You get tourism, we have a convention and visitors bureau that works to bring in tourists outside of the community to spend their tax dollars within the community to help offset the burden of taxes that has to be burdened through property tax. Our charges for services is another one.”
Where residents can learn more
Throughout the fiscal year, the city keeps a full breakdown of its budget adopted by the City Council on Oct. 1. The city’s budget page also informs residents on how the budget is put together, as well as the process of setting a tax rate.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.