Female official Crystal Cooksey makes history

Mesquite Parks and Recreation employee Crystal Cooksey became the first female in Texas to officiate a Texas High School State Championship football game.
Cooksey, a Garland native, began her interest in football during college and worked as a graduate assistant in the sports program. She started to officiate varsity basketball games in a nearby town. Once she moved to Dallas, she worked with Park Cities YMCA and officiated youth basketball, flag football and softball. Cooskey got involved with the Koffman and Dallas basketball chapter and later the football chapter.
“I’ve always loved football. I watched it growing up and every chance I got, I was watching a football game on TV,” Cooksey said. “Being able to be part of it on the field and interacting with the players and coaches. We’re out there for them to have a good time and be safe.”
In the past 11 years, she has officiated numerous football games with the Dallas Football Officials Association. Cooksey was able to officiate the Class 1A Division II state championship game on Jan. 5 in San Angelo, where she made history.
“It’s been very rewarding. The players and coaches were great. It was a fun game to work.” Cooksey said.
In order to officiate games, there are educational courses and training needed. These sessions were hands-on, but due to the pandemic they were held virtually. Cooksey has worked over 50 varsity games a year and 10 sub-varsity games a year.
Cooksey has worked in the chapter for many years and received generous support from players and coaches, she said.
“I’ve had tons of support from all over and not just the past couple of weeks but all my officiating career. The guys in my chapter have welcomed me with open arms and gone up and beyond to help me if I had questions and to get trained,” Cooksey said. “When I first started they were all about helping me, getting into the game, coming out to watch me and giving me evaluations only to make me better.”
Cooksey has been employed with the city of Mesquite for 17 years and serves as the senior recreation supervisor over the Florence Recreation Center. She is a lifelong athlete, which led her into becoming an official for not only football but basketball and softball as well.
“My bosses are really supportive of me and know it’s a passion of mine. That means a lot to me to be able to work for a city that wants you to be happy as a person as well as an employee and our director has been very supportive,” Cooksey said. “She was one of the ones helping to get the word out there because she was very proud of me every time. That means a lot to me.”
