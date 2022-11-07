Sabrina Small is a new Mesquite resident, moving in from Colorado.
She and her husband moved to Texas in June of this year. She has two adult children and a 1-year-old grandson. Small has been in the mortgage lending industry for 35 years, with her focus being on community lending and assisting first-time home buyers.
What got you into the mortgage industry?
My oldest sister got me a job with her mortgage company in 1985 as a receptionist. I moved to being a loan processor and from there, learned all positions to include underwriting and then to loan origination. I got hooked and never left.
What has been most rewarding about your career?
The happiness that I see from people who have helped buy a home when they thought they never would is truly the best feeling ever. I have made some wonderful friends through the help and guidance that I have given individuals with unconventional situations. Being a part of the "American dream!"
What are some challenges you’ve faced?
The mortgage industry has had a few tough blows, beginning with the crisis of 2007-2010, it hit hard and resulted in a layoff, it was unexpected and tough professionally as that was my first year as a full-time loan officer. Finding loans during such a challenging time was scary to say the least. Current interest rates have caused another difficult time in the lives of mortgage personnel, so this business can be nerve racking when trying to maintain personally and financially.
What brought you to Texas?
My older brother lives here in Texas and my husband’s family is two hours away in Shreveport. As we are getting older being near family seemed more important than years past, so we made the move.
How do Colorado and Texas cultures differ, in your opinion?
I would say that the pace of life in Texas is much slower than Colorado, with the exception of the speed on the Texas highway! Texas drivers are fast!
What differences do you see between the Colorado and Texas housing markets?
The biggest difference between Colorado and Texas is the price of housing per square foot. Colorado home prices are high, and that means that many families struggle to qualify for a mortgage. As I tour homes in Texas, I see affordability is still present. I love the variety of houses here in Texas, there are some gorgeous homes and communities here, which in my opinion Colorado doesn’t have.
What would you want your walk-in song to be?
"We Are the World!"
What are your hobbies?
Cooking, local restaurant discovery, and puzzles.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you couldn’t live without?
My husband.
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I am boring. I love not having any to-do’s on the weekend!
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
