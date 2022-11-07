DSC06696 (2).JPG

Sabrina Small is a new Mesquite resident, moving in from Colorado.

She and her husband moved to Texas in June of this year. She has two adult children and a 1-year-old grandson. Small has been in the mortgage lending industry for 35 years, with her focus being on community lending and assisting first-time home buyers.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

