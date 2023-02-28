The Mesquite Police Department responded to five aggravated assaults and other crimes between Feb. 19-26 according to Lexis Nexis Community Crime maps.
The assaults happened on the following days:
Feb. 21 at 9:35 a.m. in the 4700 block of N Galloway Ave.
Feb. 22 at 8:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Gross Road
Feb. 22 at 8:47 p.m. in the 1400 block of Valley View St.
Feb. 24 at 11:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of I-635
Feb. 26 at 2:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Potter Lane
Four commercial burglaries were reported between Feb. 20 and Feb. 23, concentrated around I-635 between I-30 and Highway 80.
According crime map data, 29 motor vehicle burglaries were reported between Feb. 20-27.
Motor vehicle burglaries, according to the map, are concentrated around I-30 and I-635 as well as I-635 and Cartwright Road.
Three motor vehicle thefts were reported on Feb. 21, Feb. 23 and Feb. 25. Two of the incidents occurred near the southwest corner of I-30 and I-635. The Feb. 23 incident occurred at Big Town Boulevard and Samuell Boulevard.
Two robberies were reported on Feb. 20 and Feb. 26. The Feb. 20 incident occurred at 7:35 p.m. in the 4400 block of Gus Thommasson Road.
The Feb. 26 incident occurred at 5:51 p.m. in the 1700 block of Spring Lake Road.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
