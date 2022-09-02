As fall draws near, the Mesquite community is gearing up for several upcoming events. From musical performances to scavenger hunts, library events and more, there is a host of activities for residents to get involved.
Here's a list of five events coming to Mesquite the week of Sept. 5.
West Side Rhapsody
Join the Mesquite Symphony Orchestra for a night of nostalgia, musical portraiture and a story of star-crossed lovers through the compositions of Quinn Mason, George Gershwin and Leonard Bernstein.
At 7:30 Sept. 10, at 1527 North Galloway Avenue, the orchestra will take listeners on a two-hour journey through the many flavors of culture throughout New York City through Jazz, Broadway numbers and contemporary compositions.
Scavenger hunt
Mesquite residents young and old, whether working solo or in a team, are invited to participate in a city-wide scavenger hunt.
This all-age activity is a smartphone-guided event where participants play on their own schedule by following instructions provided by the in-game host. Participants can fill their virtual scavenger sack with the items you help choose through riddle-like clues.
Teams are timed and each item found will be appraised and a combination of these two factors will be used to rank you against other teams. Participants can register at itsascavengerhunt.com
Library invites kids to create their own astrolabe
On Sept. 6, children will have an opportunity to hold the universe in their hands. The Mesquite Library is holding a STEM build event from 4-5 p.m. Sept. 6 at 300 West Grubb Drive, where children will learn to build their own astrolabe, an ancient astronomical instrument that serves as a handheld model of the universe, an inclinometer and an analog calculation device capable of working out several kinds of problems in astronomy.
Tote-and-Go Art Kit Services
Through November, the Mesquite Arts Center will allow residents to take home a tote-and-go art kit each Monday at 12 p.m. This is a first-come, first-served basis where both children and adults can explore their creative side, building a variety of crafts.
Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market
Residents are invited every Saturday to head to Front Street Station from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through November to discover a wide variety of local goods. Patrons will get to discover a selection of artisanal products, locally grown produce, baked goods, bath and body products and more while listening to local singers and musical artists.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
