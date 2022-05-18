Mesquite ISD’s Elementary School 34 has now been named after Ben and Jo Ann Cross to recognize their longtime career teaching at Mesquite ISD and continuing to positively impact their community, Mesquite ISD announced last week. The school’s tagline will read, "Recognizing the Impact of All Educators," and will have a designated area to recognize the impact teachers have on students. RaShunda Price will become the school’s principal upon its opening.
Here are five things to know about Mesquite ISD’s new school with Don Pool, the district’s executive director of construction services.
How did the project first start?
The conceptualization of Elementary School 34 began in 2017 around the time Hagen Hills was being developed, Pool said. Mesquite ISD was contacted by the developer and was made aware of a possibility of buying some of the land. Pool said that there was going to be a lot of development south of I-20 at that time, so the school acquired a total of 15 acres.
“With the developer, we set up plans to build a school there,” Pool said. “They were going to run all the utilities and whatnot to the site while they were building the streets, which helped us out. We intended, at that time, to not build for another four or five years.”
When Mesquite ISD saw that development below I-20 was moving faster than anticipated, they began construction on the school earlier. The school and its adjoining park will take up 15 acres with the city and school dividing land ownership in half. The city will own the park land, and the district will own the land where the school will be built.
“This was mainly due to the growth down in the south part of Mesquite,” Pool said. “The numbers weren't going up. The movement was going that way. As all of these other developments started popping up, we realized it was a good thing we did that.”
How many is the school expected to serve?
It's expected to serve 1,000 students and 200 staff, Pool said. The school will also have a storm shelter to hold all occupants in the gymnasium area.
When is it expected to open?
It will open in August 2023.
How will this stand out from other elementary schools in Mesquite ISD?
The building will feature a hill country look with a sandstone and clay exterior and with key decoration throughout the school, Pool said.
The furniture will also be the most up-to-date for all elementary schools, allowing for more mobility in the classroom.
What kind of feedback has the district received from the community about the school?
“The feedback we have been getting is all positive because everything in that area is growing, and we have to do the same thing,” Pool said. “It's our second school south of I-20 now, and there will be more. As we continue developing Ridge Ranch, Lucas Farms and all that kind of thing, as that develops, we'll have to do more in those kinds of areas.”
