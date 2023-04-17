Kellie v2.jpg

Kellie Haddock recently completed 23 years in education, all of which have been in Mesquite ISD.

Haddock began her career as an elementary school teacher, teaching third and fifth grade. In 2006, she earned her master's degree in school counseling from Texas A&M Commerce. Shortly after, Haddock became a school counselor at Cannaday and Austin Elementary. After 15 years of working at the campus level, she joined the Personnel Services department. Haddock would later earn her principal certification from Stephen F. Austin University and became a Director of Personnel Services. Haddock’s role now encompasses recruiting excellent educators to serve the students of Mesquite ISD.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

