Kellie Haddock recently completed 23 years in education, all of which have been in Mesquite ISD.
Haddock began her career as an elementary school teacher, teaching third and fifth grade. In 2006, she earned her master's degree in school counseling from Texas A&M Commerce. Shortly after, Haddock became a school counselor at Cannaday and Austin Elementary. After 15 years of working at the campus level, she joined the Personnel Services department. Haddock would later earn her principal certification from Stephen F. Austin University and became a Director of Personnel Services. Haddock’s role now encompasses recruiting excellent educators to serve the students of Mesquite ISD.
How did you get involved in Mesquite ISD?
In 2000 I was looking to land my first teaching job and attended a job fair at West Texas A&M University. After speaking with Mr. Lanny Frasier, I was convinced that Mesquite ISD was where I belonged. I have been here ever since.
What is your role?
Director of Personnel Services, Paraprofessionals and Certifications
What has been most rewarding about your role?
After working at the campus level and having served the students of Mesquite ISD as a teacher and counselor, it is exciting I now have the opportunity to recruit great teachers for our students. As a director, I also take great pride in advocating for paraprofessionals in the district, including teacher support staff and administrative assistants.
How long have you lived in the area?
I grew up in the small town of Perryton in the Texas Panhandle, which has a population of 8,000 people. I moved to the DFW area in 2000 to begin my career in education.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
My family owned a cabin in New Mexico, and we would travel there every winter to go snow skiing, snowmobiling and sledding. I also enjoyed spending time with my grandfather, especially when we would sit down and watch boxing matches together. He taught me many things, especially to treat all people with respect. My grandfather was my hero.
Tell our readers about your family.
My mom retired from the medical field in 2013 and relocated to Mesquite. We both enjoy traveling together and visiting different cities across the country and are now looking forward to a trip to Europe later this year. I have one sister, a brother-in-law, a niece and nephew who I love spending time with. I also have three dogs Denzi, Dazi and Zenni.
What are your hobbies?
I enjoy working out at OrangeTheory Fitness. I am an avid Dallas Mavericks fan and season ticket holder. I love traveling, exploring different countries and any outdoor activities.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
A satellite phone. I need to be able to stay connected with friends and family and have access to information about what is going on around the world.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
Initially, I did not go to college to become a teacher. After working in the corporate world, I realized that was not for me. I decided to pursue a different career and went through the Panhandle Alternative Certification for Educators (PACE) program at West Texas A&M University and became a certified teacher.
