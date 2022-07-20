For the next five years, all Mesquite ISD students qualify for free breakfasts and lunches, according to Food and Nutrition Director Lark Stewart.
Last week, Mesquite ISD announced that it will be switching over to Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), that allows all students to eat free for breakfast and lunch without needing to apply for free or reduced lunches. Students will only need to show their student ID at the register.
“The school district has so many students that qualify under the current program, the state allows us to receive reimbursement in a slightly different way,” Stewart said. “We've opted into that program, so we can benefit all of Mesquite ISD. We have enough economically disadvantaged students that we're able to switch to the program and receive a robust amount of funding from the state.”
Although meals are now free for all students, parents can add money students’ accounts to buy á la carte items including chips, cookies, juice and bottled water. Credit card payments can be made through the School Café smartphone app or by visiting schoolcafe.com. Payments may also be made in the form of cash or check at the school during operation hours.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
