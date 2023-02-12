Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy aims to engage the community as it puts together programs to help young children become successful.
On Jan. 27, the school’s parent teacher organization invited former NFL players to teach young boys from kindergarten through fifth grade life lessons about perseverance, respect and life beyond athletics at its "Pride of the Panthers" event.
According to Denise Upchurch, one of the the PTO members’ husbands, Patrick Jackson – formerly with the Atlanta Falcons – reached out to NFL Alumni President Liffort Hobley – formerly with the Miami Dolphins – as well as Tony Newsom from the Houston Oilers and Corey Mayfield with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
According to members of the Parent Teacher Organization, around 20-30 families showed up for the inaugural event.
“They told the kids to never give up and follow your dreams,” PTO member Kelisha Johnson Champion said. “You don't necessarily have to be the strongest, smartest or greatest. There are other occupations outside of football that they talked about that are worthwhile. The students and fathers felt encouraged by the message to keep going and not give up. That was the message of the entire program.”
In addition to speaking with the kids, the former NFL players also engaged the kids with hands-on activities and football signings.
“These gentlemen talked about their history and how they got where they are,” Champion said. “They stayed with the kids and signed footballs. A lot of the kids were excited to meet football players, and it was nice for the kids to hear about what the players are doing outside of their career.”
Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy will have an event on March 24 where they invite young girls to a “Girls Around the World” event to teach them how to emerge as successful women.
