DSC_0108.JPG

Families and former NFL players gathered at Mesquite's Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy Jan. 27 to help young boys emerge as successful men.

Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy aims to engage the community as it puts together programs to help young children become successful.

On Jan. 27, the school’s parent teacher organization invited former NFL players to teach young boys from kindergarten through fifth grade life lessons about perseverance, respect and life beyond athletics at its "Pride of the Panthers" event.

DSC_0026.JPG

NFL players lead children in a game of "hands up, clap" to show them how easy it is to follow rules. 
DSC_0040.JPG

Liffort Hobley speaks to students about the importance of perseverance. 
DSC_0077.JPG

Kids received signed footballs at the Pride of the Panthers event on Jan. 27.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments