As a new school year approaches, Mesquite ISD has continued evolving to enhance the education provided to its students. From continued learning loss recovery to expanded programs at Vanguard High School, here are four things parents and students should know before the first day of school:
New programs and initiatives
Through an external partnership, Mesquite ISD aims to provide unlimited access to trained tutors for all middle and high school students. Students in need of tutoring will be able to ask questions and work through difficult course material at no cost to parents.
The on-demand tutoring service will provide 24/7 academic support, according to the district.
“Whether they’re stuck on homework, studying for a test, or need someone to read and make suggestions for their writing, there will always be experts available online to assist students one-on-one in more than four languages,” the district said. “Access to this will be an icon on the students’ district device, so they can log in whenever they need to.”
AYO
Mesquite ISD is launching its AYO program, focused on developing leadership attributes and goal setting, so students and teachers can focus on individual goal setting and more personalized coaching. This allows students to take charge of their learning and feel confident in bringing their own ideas to course discussions.
This summer, Mesquite ISD launched a parent survey to allow parents to inform teachers about the unique qualities of their children.
“We have started developing an AYO mobile app that will provide students, teachers, and parents with ways to monitor their child’s social emotional learning,” the district said. “Through the app, AYO will provide resources to help students select their endorsements for high school. These resources are tailored to each student based on their passions and aptitudes.”
The app will be available in October.
Vanguard High School expansion
A new graduating class will be coming to Mesquite ISD as Vanguard enters this coming year as it becomes a four-year school.
Each one of the career paths Vanguard offers will be adding new advanced classes to prepare students for industry-based certifications.
“This fall will also be Vanguard’s pilot year for a new JROTC CyberPatriot Program, a partnership with the US Army and the FBI,” the district said. “Vanguard High School is one of 10 schools in the United States piloting this program for the 2022-23 school year.”
Balch Springs donations
As Balch Springs residents continue to recover from a devastating fire that took place on July 25, the district has launched a relief campaign to help those affected.
Mesquite ISD's team of social workers is helping families connect with grant resources for medical, mental health and clothing needs. Those who are able are encouraged to donate funds to help replace household items and provide resources for younger siblings in the home that are not yet enrolled in school.
Community members who would like to make a donation to support these families can go to tx-mesquite-lite.intouchreceipting.com/ and select school "Administration Building" and item "Donations for MISD Fire Victims"
All monetary donations must be made through the district's online payment portal.
As of Tuesday, July 26, 2022, the Balch Springs Civic Center (12400 Elam Rd. Balch Springs) is accepting tangible donations.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
