Bennye Rice is a longtime resident and volunteer for Mesquite. Since moving to Mesquite, she has served a variety of roles with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Rodeo Parade, Keep Mesquite Beautiful and more.
Tell our readers about yourself.
My name is Bennye Rice and I moved to Mesquite, February 14, 1972 with my husband, George, when he was employed at the Mesquite Police Department. We had a daughter, Carol Ann, age 3. Our second daughter Misty Lynn was born January 8, 1973. I was a stay-at-home mom until September 1, 1974 when I went to work for Texas Department of Safety and retired August 31, 1999.
How did you get involved with the city?
I started volunteering with Mesquite Police when George started carrying McGruff in the Mesquite Rodeo Parade and helping the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce with lining up the parade with Mesquite HAM Club and I have continued working with the parade in some type of volunteer position until this year when George and I were asked to be the Grand Marshals in the 2023 Rodeo Parade this year which was a real honor for us.
What is your role?
I have been a volunteer in the Keep Mesquite Beautiful Committee for several years and have just recently resigned from the 4B Board and I have been a volunteer with the Mesquite Fire Corp since 2008 until present and these have all been very rewarding jobs. The Mesquite Fire Corp consists of local citizens and we sign up for dates to be called in when needed to go to the scene of the fire or whatever we are needed to help the firemen and/or police. At the scene we provide water, Gatorade and snacks as needed for the firemen or police to keep them rehabbed. Our Fire Corp have gone out to Ronald McDonald House on Good Fridays and took full dinner for the families of Ronald McDonald patients and their guests for Easter.
How long have you lived in the area?
We have lived in Mesquite since February 14, 1972 and have enjoyed living and meeting so many great friends. I had a wonderful childhood and had an older sister and brother while growing up in Palestine, Texas. We are very fortunate to have our daughters with their husbands living here in Mesquite with our five grandchildren.
What are your hobbies?
My hobbies are enjoying my volunteer friends and my iPad Happy Color pictures each day.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
The one thing that I can think that a lot of my friends might never guess was that I was a Licensed Private Investigator for our Accident Investigation business. And we own a JEEP Gladiator now which is one of several we have owned since the one I bought in 1999 when I retired from Texas Department of Safety.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
