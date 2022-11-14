Rommel Gallego grew up in Caloocan City, Philippines. He currently lives in Kaufman County and is a father of three. He migrated to the U.S. in June 2001 and has been living in Texas since October 2011, moving from Southern California.
How did you get into making Lechon liempo?
There’s no market for a whole (pig) lechon during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, I thought of something on how I can continue serving the community and families for the holidays so I started making Bellychon or Lechon liempo.
How did you perfect your recipe?
Through research, suggestions from families and friends, feedback from customers, trial and error. I want it to be palatable to all, I want it to satisfy cravings of a good pork dish, and I want it to make a lasting impression. So, I made it different to a traditional lechon recipe. I made it to be the “IGrill Lechon”.
How does it feel selling out so quickly?
I’m proud that the community supports and likes me. It creates an excitement to those who gets some and frustrations to those who missed out. That motivates me to plan for something big for IGrill Lechon, so I can serve more to the community.
What was a challenge you faced when making Lechon liempo?
Bad weather, especially a windy day and equipment malfunction.
How do you balance your work as a nurse with your pop-up business?
My home health nursing is very flexible during the week, and I plan ahead to finish all my visits if there’s a scheduled gig.
How long have you lived in the area?
Eleven years here in Texas with five years here in Kaufman where I started my IGrill Lechon.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
My childhood was different from many. I’m not ashamed to admit that I came from a poor family. I remember vividly how our life was back then. My parents are working so hard to keep a roof above our head, clothes to keep us warm, to have foods at our table. We were taught to study hard and work hard to better our lives. I started working at the age of 10. On the weekends I sold cigarette sticks and candies at the store front of my aunt’s small hardware business in Sangandaan, Caloocan City then worked as storehand a year later until I finished high school to earn some school allowance. That made me value a lot of things about my life.
What are your hobbies?
Playing basketball and riding my mountain bike. It relieves my stress and keeps me fit.
If you were stuck on a desert island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
Definitely can’t live without my family, my wife. Everything would be so empty without them.
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I’m also a handyman — a Mr. DIY.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
