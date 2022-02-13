Mesquite resident Alfonso Solis held a bilingual active shooter seminar Saturday morning at the Instituto Bíblio Central Park in Garland.
Solis gave attendees advice on how they can buy themselves time in a crisis by stopping to think, knowing where their exits are and how to protect themselves from a shooter through distraction and barricades.
Solis said at the beginning that it was not tactical training. It was meant to help buy people more time in an active shooter situation.
"Repeat after me," Solis said. "I am not Rambo; no soy Rambo."
Solis gives bilingual active shooter seminars across the nation at a variety of churches.
