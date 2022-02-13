Active shooter.wh.02.12.22_05

Alfonso Solis demonstrated where the magazine release is on an assault rifle and invited members of the audience to rush and disarm him at his active shooter seminar Saturday morning.

Mesquite resident Alfonso Solis held a bilingual active shooter seminar Saturday morning at the Instituto Bíblio Central Park in Garland. 

Solis gave attendees advice on how they can buy themselves time in a crisis by stopping to think, knowing where their exits are and how to protect themselves from a shooter through distraction and barricades. 

Solis said at the beginning that it was not tactical training. It was meant to help buy people more time in an active shooter situation.

"Repeat after me," Solis said. "I am not Rambo; no soy Rambo."

Alfonso Solis reviews a church shooting in Fort Worth and discusses how things could have gone differently, so attendees did not die.

Solis gives bilingual active shooter seminars across the nation at a variety of churches.

