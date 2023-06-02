635.png
City of Mesquite

Mesquite residents can expect 125 new jobs by early 2024 as General Dynamics moves into Mesquite 635, a development of Highway 80 and I-635.

General Dynamics announced its plans to launch a defense industry plant after an unanimous Mesquite City Council vote. While the 240,011-square-foot Mesquite 635 building will be occupied, the development still has two buildings awaiting tenants for its 315,000 square feet of office, show room, distribution and manufacturing spaces.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments