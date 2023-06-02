Mesquite residents can expect 125 new jobs by early 2024 as General Dynamics moves into Mesquite 635, a development of Highway 80 and I-635.
General Dynamics announced its plans to launch a defense industry plant after an unanimous Mesquite City Council vote. While the 240,011-square-foot Mesquite 635 building will be occupied, the development still has two buildings awaiting tenants for its 315,000 square feet of office, show room, distribution and manufacturing spaces.
“Its a wonderful intersection because of the access from I-635 and Highway 80, as well as its visibility,” Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram said. “The city worked really hard with the developer to make sure they had a nice appearance on that very visible location.”
Buttram said the development can host any number of industrial or flex-tech uses.
“This fits into our strategic plan very nicely because the manufacturing jobs and automated technology will bring jobs with solid wages,” Buttram said. “It's a target industry in our production manufacturing fields.”
With internal construction wrapping up for the development, the buildings are set to open by the end of this year. Buttram said Mesquite has noticed that more industrial developers are putting office and manufacturing spaces together.
While residents have commented to the city on seemingly vacant industrial developments in the past, Buttram said that Mesquite’s industrial parks are seldom vacant.
“We have one here or there that may sit vacant for a couple months for a variety of reasons, like if it's geared for a very specialized market, or the public may see walls go up and think it looks vacant, when there's a lot of work still going on inside to accommodate the incoming companies,” Buttram said.
Buttram highlighted the importance of industry as a part of the ecology of the economy of the Mesquite region.
“Everything we need and enjoy has to be made first, whether it's a blouse or chicken nuggets,” Buttram said. “It comes from a manufacturing plant and must be distributed to the places where we buy them. Industrial companies are very important to the ecosystem of business. They also provide jobs. It takes people to take those jobs that provide income to families.
Buttram said that the employees at incoming industrial parks are often community stakeholders.
“They are our neighbors whose families are members of our sports teams, have children in school and have other ties to our community,” Buttram said. “I encourage readers not to forget the human side of business.”
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.