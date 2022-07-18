Betty Holm is a retired US Army veteran and remains actively involved in Mesquite’s Veterans of Foreign Wars. While not building camaraderie with fellow veterans, she enjoys woodworking and creating works of stained glass. After studying at Southern New Hampshire University, she served as a principal at Pegasus Charter School of Liberal Arts & Sciences.
How did you get involved with the Veterans of Foreign Wars?
As I got ready to get out of the military, I realized I would miss the camaraderie, and started going to my local VFW. I found that camaraderie and so much more.
What has been the most rewarding aspect of being a member of the VFW?
The camaraderie is one of the main reasons, but more than that are our community programs at Christmas when we feed 30 families from the community and the help we provide our fellow veterans that are a little down in their luck.
How long have you been involved with the VFW?
I joined my local VFW in Belton, Texas, while I was still on active duty in 2009. After retiring I joined our local post 8785 here in Mesquite and am a lifetime member.
What is your fondest childhood memory?
Growing up on our family farm in Arkansas, riding horses, playing sports and just being a kid.
What is your favorite area restaurant?
I have two, Saltgrass Steak House and Boomerjacks.
How long have you lived in Mesquite?
23 years.
Tell our readers about your family.
My parents lived in northeast Arkansas. I also have two brothers and one sister that still live there. I have 4 nephews that have either served in the military or are serving in the military along with my father who was a World War II veteran. As you see we are a family of rich military history.
What are your hobbies?
Woodwork, word games and working with stained glass.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
My dog, Trey.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
After graduating from high school and before going to college I was offered a contract to play professional basketball by the All-American Redheads.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.