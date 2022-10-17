James Johnson helps attract businesses to downtown Mesquite as well as helping run community events in the downtown area. Let's get to know James in our latest Mesquite News community spotlight.
How did you get involved in Downtown Mesquite?
I initially got involved with downtown through the (Mesquite Convention & Visitors Bureau). I was advertising some of their events and what they had going on. Eventually, they posted a position for a new coordinator for Downtown Mesquite because their manager was getting ready to retire, and they needed somebody to replace her. It takes about three to four years to really learn the process and learn how to do everything downtown, and that's how it started.
How long have you been with the city?
I've been with the city for about a year and a half. I started my current position in June of this year.
How would you describe your role?
I am the downtown development coordinator. I currently oversee the farmers market and make sure that it's the best market it can be. I also work with business owners and property owners to bring them downtown and promote downtown events, run social media, bring in new artwork and events and things like that.
What did you do before joining the city?
I was the marketing manager for a small company called Image Micro Systems.
What was the transition like going from the Convention and Visitors Bureau to Downtown Mesquite?
Have you ever heard the phrase, like changing a tire on a moving vehicle? Whenever I first went to the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, it was very much like that. And Downtown Mesquite moves at the same pace but on the other side of the car. I'm doing the same things, but it's a different methodology.
How long have you lived in the area?
About a year and a half.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
Probably watching boxing matches with my dad when I was six years old. There was a match between Oscar de la Hoya and Sugar Shane Mosley. My dad had his recliner and gave me a little blow-up recliner. He had his beer, and he gave me a bottle of root beer, and we'd share a big bowl of popcorn.
What are your hobbies?
I have a lot of those. There are the basic ones like hanging out with friends and playing video games, but I also like to read and play bass guitar. I also do some light coding and draw comic books.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what could you not live without?
My girlfriend.
What's something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I am just another small town guy out here trying to make it and doing my best. Whenever you put your best out there, you get the best back.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
