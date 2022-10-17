Profile.jpg

James Johnson helps attract businesses to downtown Mesquite as well as helping run community events in the downtown area. Let's get to know James in our latest Mesquite News community spotlight.

How did you get involved in Downtown Mesquite?

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments