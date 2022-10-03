Felix Torres is the music and artistic director of the Mesquite Symphony Orchestra. He has multiple degrees from Texas Christian University in music education and in conducting. In addition to his work in Mesquite, Torres conducts for the East Texas Youth Orchestra in Tyler, Texas. He also helps run a publishing company as well as a nonprofit focusing on the promotion and discovery of Latin American and Caribbean music.
How did you get involved in the Mesquite Symphony Orchestra?
This was back in 2017, I had graduated for the final time from TCU. I was working in Arlington ISD as a high school orchestra director. All the while, I was figuring out the next step. I wanted to be an orchestra conductor for a very long time. The opportunity came up a couple years before to sub for rehearsals and help prep the orchestra for concerts while the conductor was out of town. They got in touch with me about helping to finish out the season. Three was a conductor search in the fall of 2017, then after my concert in December, I started the job. I've been there ever since.
What instrument do you play?
I'm a percussionist by training. I play all the keyboards, all the little nick knacks, snare drums, triangles, tambourines and all that other stuff. When you go through music education, you start learning all the different instruments. I don't play them very well, but I can make a sound or get around most all the other instruments.
Which of the percussion instruments do you enjoy most?
I don't think I have a favorite. It always depends on the music I'm playing. Sometimes it might be the crash cymbals because there's a really cool crash cymbal part, or it might be the bass drum because there's a pretty cool in-your-face bass drum part. There could be some intricate triangle or tambourine part. It's more so the music and what I can bring to it as a percussionist.
What does the symphony have planned for this season?
We start rehearsing at the beginning in August or the end of July, depending on how the calendar falls. This year, we started at the last weekend of July. It goes through mid-May, and we also do have two summer sessions that give us a jump start on the following season. We had our first concert on Sept. 10, and it was a really great concert with Evan Mitchell playing Rhapsody in Blue, we also did symphonic dances from West Side Story, and then we did a Quinn Mason piece called Inner City Rhapsody, and Quinn is a local composer, a product of Dallas ISD and is by all intents and purposes is on a rocket ship in his career. We traditionally do six concerts a season. The third concert is our December holiday program. We do that show twice. One is 5 p.m. and the other is at 7:30 p.m. All the other shows are just one showing Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m.
The upcoming concert at the end of October is our Día de los Muertos concert. The Mesquite Arts Center has a big Day of the Dead festival they've done for a number of years. Sometimes we'll focus solely on Latin American music, other times, we'll do Halloween music as well.
Over the last several years and going forward, we're putting more of an emphasis on living composers and diversifying the music and composers we're playing. If you look at the landscape, a lot of orchestras perform by the standard composers that everybody knows: Beethoven, Brahms, Schubert, Tchaikovsky; they're wonderful, these pieces are the core of what we do because they are great. They're like the hits. It's like Michael Jackson's "Thriller" or the Beatles' "Yesterday" or Elvis' "Love Me Tender." But we can't find the next hit if we don't dig into these living composers and try to find the next great piece.
What is your role at the Mesquite symphony?
Last year, I was promoted to music and artistic director. Basically that means you focus on the musical growth on the ensemble: What we play, when we play, how often we play, what artist we pair with. And the artistic part is more of an overarching vision for the entire orchestra and the organization.
How can we impact the community and bring in other artistic forms into what we do. At our 2018 Day of the Dead celebration, we had an all female mariachi group from North Texas perform with us. A couple dancers also joined us at that concert.
How long have you lived in the area?
Probably for the last 10 years. I'm originally from Houston. I grew up there and went to Houston schools. I went to TCU in 2002 and was there for five years. My wife and I moved to Chicago for three years, and we moved back in 2010. Cumulatively 17 years or so.
What are your hobbies?
Right now it's just work and taking care of our baby. My wife and I like to hike and go on walks, and we were big bike riders.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what's one thing you couldn't live without?
Besides water and some kind of food, probably coffee.
What's one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I have a black belt in taekwondo.
