IMG_4873.jpg

Felix Torres is the music and artistic director of the Mesquite Symphony Orchestra. He has multiple degrees from Texas Christian University in music education and in conducting. In addition to his work in Mesquite, Torres conducts for the East Texas Youth Orchestra in Tyler, Texas. He also helps run a publishing company as well as a nonprofit focusing on the promotion and discovery of Latin American and Caribbean music. 

How did you get involved in the Mesquite Symphony Orchestra?

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments