Glenn Lang is a Mesquite Police Sergeant who started with the department in 2007.
In his time at the Mesquite Police Department, he has filled a variety of roles including patrol, narcotics and a school resource officer at Mesquite High School.
He has earned several accolades including TCOLE Master Peace Officer, a Firearms Proficiency Award, 25 letters of Commendation, a Lifesaving award, a 15 Year Safe Driving award and two Service awards.
How did you get into your line of work?
I got into this line of work because multiple people in my family were already officers. My cousin, Gary O’Pry works for Mesquite Police Dept. and has been an officer for 22.5 years. He convinced me to apply to MPD.
What has been your greatest career moment to date?
My greatest career moment to date would be the in reference to my life saving award. The self-reward of being able to keep someone alive and escape death is an experience that is indescribable.
Where are you originally from?
I was born and raised in Texas. I was born in Dallas in 1980 and lived some of my childhood in Dallas area and in Center, Texas.
What is your favorite area restaurant?
My favorite area restaurant would be Chipotle.
What is your favorite movie?
My favorite movie would be a tie between"Tombstone" and "Superman (1978)."
Tell our readers about your family.
Unfortunately, my parents and sister passed away when I was 10 years old. I have an older brother and our grandparents on my mother’s side raised us in Center, TX.
What are your hobbies?
My hobbies include working on hotrods and dominating in cornhole.
If you were on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
If I was on a deserted island and had to have one thing, it would be some type of device that plays music. I’m a fan of all types and genres of music.
What is one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
Something about me that most people don’t know is that I was accepted to be a cartoonist for Walt-Disney Animation when I was younger.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
