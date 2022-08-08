Lang.jpg

Glenn Lang is a Mesquite Police Sergeant who started with the department in 2007.

In his time at the Mesquite Police Department, he has filled a variety of roles including patrol, narcotics and a school resource officer at Mesquite High School.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

