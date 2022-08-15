Kody Groves is starting his 20th year in education. He began his career in public education in 2003 at Midlothian Middle School as a history teacher and coach. He went on to teach and coach in Midland for two years at Abell Junior High School and another three years at Midland Lee High School. Groves also had a stint in Coppell ISD as a varsity football and varsity baseball coach for a total of three years.
Groves signed on with the Mesquite ISD in 2012 at Poteet High School as the defensive coordinator. In 2013, he was promoted to head football coach and campus athletic coordinator at Poteet High School and served in this capacity for six football seasons from 2013-2018 compiling a head coaching record of 56-21. This includes coaching in 17 playoff games over those 6 years.
In January 2019, Groves was promoted to the district executive director of athletics for Mesquite ISD, where he has been for the past three years.
The Dallas Fort Worth-area Fellowship of Christian Athletes has chosen Groves as a finalist for the Tom Landry Coach of the Year Award on three separate occasions.
Groves, is a 1996 graduate of Odessa Permian High School and a 2002 graduate of Texas Tech, where he earned his bachelor’s in history. He also has his master’s in education administration from Lamar University. Groves has been married to his wife Lindsey for 19 years, and they have three children: Stone, London, and Koko.
What were your favorite moments as Poteet’s head coach?
Favorite in-game moments as the head football coach at Poteet are tough to choose from, but the following four were some of the best games I got to be a part of as a coach. 1) A 65-60 victory over a future All-Pro Super Bowl quarterback Patrick Mahomes led Whitehouse in the third round of the playoffs in 2013, my first year as head coach. 2) A last-second come-from-behind victory in the second round of the playoffs at the Cowboy Stadium versus Wylie East in 2015. 3) A 2016 victory over Lancaster in the fourth round of the playoffs to reach the state semifinals versus Aledo. 4) A 2017 victory versus West Mesquite the last week of the year to clinch a playoff spot in which several nonstarters stepped up to help us secure the win.
Tell our readers about your nominations for the Tom Landry Coach of the Year.
The Tom Landry Award nominations are one of the proudest recognitions to me. These nominations were an acknowledgment that our athletes and our coaching staff did a great job in emphasizing character development and community service within our program and that it wasn’t just about the X’s and O’s. We were building a program that they wanted to be a part of. It reinforced the importance that we placed in our program of creating servant leaders and was something that we all did together as a team.
Where did you grow up?
I grew up in Odessa, Texas where I played football and baseball in high school at Odessa Permian. I had the chance to play in the 1995 football State Championship game versus Converse Judson. I went on to play a few years of college baseball before transferring to Texas Tech as a junior. (Side note: I played for Permian in 1996 when we came to Mesquite to play North Mesquite. We were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the state. Even though we lost, it was a great memory and really cool that this is where I get to coach now. It was an incredible night for high school football.)
What is your favorite childhood memory?
Growing up in Odessa and the Friday Night Lights era of Mojo football, playing there was just something you did when you lived there. I can’t remember a moment when I didn’t want to grow up and play football at Permian.
What was the moment that really inspired you to pursue athletics?
It was during that time growing up in Odessa that I decided I wanted to coach. I loved my coaches. They pushed us to be great and held us accountable, but I knew they really loved us players. I wanted to be just like them.
Who are your biggest role models in athletics?
Randy Mayes, my high school head football coach;
Joe McBride, my head coach when I coached at Coppell;
Luke Groves, my dad who coached me growing up;
Coach Wade McLain, my father-in-law, loved watching his passion as he led his teams and his family at home.
What are your hobbies?
Hobbies include fishing, cooking, looking at the stars at night, or any thrill or outdoor adventure that gets you out of your comfort zone. (Zip-lining, parasailing, etc…)
If you were on a deserted island, what’s one thing you couldn’t live without?
Assuming food is the wrong answer, I could not live without a good pair of comfortable shoes.
What’s one thing about you readers would never guess to be true?
Readers would never guess that I want to be a pilot if I ever retire. Fallback plans since I missed the window to be an astronaut.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
