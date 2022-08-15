Groves 2.jpg

Kody Groves is starting his 20th year in education. He began his career in public education in 2003 at Midlothian Middle School as a history teacher and coach. He went on to teach and coach in Midland for two years at Abell Junior High School and another three years at Midland Lee High School. Groves also had a stint in Coppell ISD as a varsity football and varsity baseball coach for a total of three years.

Groves signed on with the Mesquite ISD in 2012 at Poteet High School as the defensive coordinator. In 2013, he was promoted to head football coach and campus athletic coordinator at Poteet High School and served in this capacity for six football seasons from 2013-2018 compiling a head coaching record of 56-21. This includes coaching in 17 playoff games over those 6 years.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

