Leo Castillo is a graffiti artist and Garland resident whose work is currently on display at the Mesquite Arts Center. His exhibit, Dream Dimensions, will be on display through Sept. 24. It depicts a variety of surrealist scenes that blend reality and fantasy with an aim for the spectators to find their own meaning in the paintings. Castillo's favorite painting in the exhibit is "Broken Reality," because of its dimensional portal layered into the back of the painting. Castillo grew up in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco Mexico and likes to stay active creating new ideas and putting them into practice. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

