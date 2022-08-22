Leo Castillo is a graffiti artist and Garland resident whose work is currently on display at the Mesquite Arts Center. His exhibit, Dream Dimensions, will be on display through Sept. 24. It depicts a variety of surrealist scenes that blend reality and fantasy with an aim for the spectators to find their own meaning in the paintings. Castillo's favorite painting in the exhibit is "Broken Reality," because of its dimensional portal layered into the back of the painting. Castillo grew up in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco Mexico and likes to stay active creating new ideas and putting them into practice.
How did you get involved with the Mesquite Art Centre?
After one of my art pieces, Serenata, was selected for the Front Street Station project to be displayed, I became involved with the Mesquite Art Center.
What kind of art do you do?
The kind of art that I do is diverse. I like to experiment with all methods of painting, but at the moment, my favorite method is spray painting and acrylic on canvas.
How did you begin creating art?
I began creating art in my younger years, but it was until 2020 that I decided to dive in and devoted more of my time to creating and bettering my art skills.
How long have you been involved in the Mesquite area?
I have been involved in the Mesquite area for about two years, thanks to the opportunity that was presented to me by the Mesquite Art Center.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
My fondest childhood memory might not be a specific moment, but a feeling. The feeling of freedom. The only worry in life was wondering which game I was going to play with my friends without having to worry about adult matters.
What's your favorite movie?
My favorite movie to this day is a Spanish movie called “Amar Te Duele” because the movie allowed people like myself to realize that social statuses mean nothing in the face of art. Regardless of where you come from, you can make a name for yourself.
Tell our readers about your family.
My family’s origin is from Zacatecas, Mexico. Growing up, I had the misfortune of having parents who were separated which distanced me from my family, including my mother, who I truly met when I turned 17. Growing up in a dysfunctional family I did not receive the family support that was necessary to be able to meet my full potential, but at 13 I became friends with, Saarky, who introduced me to urban art, graffiti, and different art methods which I then used as an escape from reality. Art reminded me that nothing had to be perfect or done a certain way for it to be worthy which means a lot to a young boy growing up in the streets of Guadalajara.
What are your hobbies?
My hobbies are pretty straightforward, consisting of painting, listening to music, and spending time with my family.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
If I were on a deserted island, one object that I would bring with me would have to be a spray can. Maybe it is something that I could live without and maybe there are better options, but it is also something that I could signal for help with, without the help of electricity and while I wait, I can leave behind a touch of my art.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
A story that not many believe about me is that I survived four days in the Arizona desert with the summer heat without food or water, trying to make my way to the United States. While the topic might be controversial to some, I’d like to state that in the moment my only goal was to survive while remaining hopeful that one day I would be able to make something of myself in the land of opportunity.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
